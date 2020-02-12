WAUSEON — Merici A. Krieger-Harms, 93, Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Handing arrangements is Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

