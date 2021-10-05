Mercedes Ramon

Defiance — Mercedes Ramon, age 93, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1928, in Calhoun County, Texas, daughter of the late Merenza (Gomez) and Guadalupe Leos Cantu. She was an LPN and was formerly employed by Jacob Eaton Home, Paulding, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church of Junction and St. Mary's Catholic Church of Defiance.

She is survived by her children, Maria O. Sandoval, Jose (Shalene) Peña Jr. and Trudy (Frank) Kirksey; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Ildefonso B. Ramon, and children, Jane Doyle, Priscilla Peña and infant son, Jose Peña.

A celebration of life will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bethel Christian Church, 14988 Road 209, Defiance, Ohio. (Arthur, Ohio).

There will be no visitation. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Christian Church.

