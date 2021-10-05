Defiance — Mercedes Ramon, age 93, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born September 24, 1928, in Calhoun County, Texas, daughter of the late Merenza (Gomez) and Guadalupe Leos Cantu. She was an LPN and was formerly employed by Jacob Eaton Home, Paulding, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church of Junction and St. Mary's Catholic Church of Defiance.
She is survived by her children, Maria O. Sandoval, Jose (Shalene) Peña Jr. and Trudy (Frank) Kirksey; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Ildefonso B. Ramon, and children, Jane Doyle, Priscilla Peña and infant son, Jose Peña.
A celebration of life will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bethel Christian Church, 14988 Road 209, Defiance, Ohio. (Arthur, Ohio).
There will be no visitation. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Christian Church.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.