Melinda Jean “Mindy” Sebring, 51, Defiance, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020, after an extended stay at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
Mindy was born January 6, 1969, to Marvin and Patricia (Colegrove) Sebring. She graduated in 1987 from Tinora High School. Following graduation, she followed her dream of moving to California to become a “rock star.” Fortunately for her family, she returned shortly thereafter and pursued a career in the blossoming computer area. She worked in the IT field for 20 years until her deteriorating health forced an early retirement. Mindy maintained a large group of online friends through her many different interests. Mindy loved animals and adopted a few dogs over the years who were her constant, loving companions.
She is survived by her siblings, Dale (Sherry) Sebring, Ray Sebring, Chris (Brian) Core, Richard (Laura) Sebring, Steven Sebring and Michael (Kerry) Sebring; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Tammy Sebring.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family celebration of Mindy’s life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.