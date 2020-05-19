Melinda Jean “Mindy” Sebring, 51, Defiance, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020, after an extended stay at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Mindy was born January 6, 1969, to Marvin and Patricia (Colegrove) Sebring. She graduated in 1987 from Tinora High School. Following graduation, she followed her dream of moving to California to become a “rock star.” Fortunately for her family, she returned shortly thereafter and pursued a career in the blossoming computer area. She worked in the IT field for 20 years until her deteriorating health forced an early retirement. Mindy maintained a large group of online friends through her many different interests. Mindy loved animals and adopted a few dogs over the years who were her constant, loving companions.

She is survived by her siblings, Dale (Sherry) Sebring, Ray Sebring, Chris (Brian) Core, Richard (Laura) Sebring, Steven Sebring and Michael (Kerry) Sebring; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Tammy Sebring.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family celebration of Mindy’s life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Sebring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
