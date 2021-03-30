Maybelle "Boots" Blankenbeckler

Defiance — Maybelle "Boots" Edwards Thimlar Overly Blankenbeckler, 92, entered her heavenly home on Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was born on November 25, 1928, in Auburn, Indiana, to the late Elmer & Julia (Zigler) Edwards. She married Eugene Thimlar, John Overly and Bill Blankenbeckler who have all preceded her death.
Her memory will be forever treasured by her sister, Carol Berryman of Bryan, Ohio; her sons: Richard (Susan) Thimlar of Defiance, Ohio, John Overly of Fayette, Ohio, Victor (Betty) Overly of Defiance Ohio; and her daughters: Elaine (Mike) Denton of St. Anne, Illinois, Kathy Pessefall of Paulding, Ohio, and Sharon (Scott) Kirchner of Kankakee, Illinois.
Her greatest joys here on earth were her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by their talks, smiles and the hugs she would give.
Maybelle was a proud member of the Rock of Ages Church in Defiance, Ohio. Maybelle retired in 1990 from Johns Manville (Schuller) in Defiance, Ohio, where she dedicated 13 years of service. She then went to work at Bud's Restaurant for about ten years part-time. Heaven's gates opened wide where she was greeted by one brother, Roy Edwards; five sisters: Leona June Edwards, Bernice James, Donna Doane, Hilda Akins, Pauline Selking; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Robert Dean officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to Rock of Ages Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
