HICKSVILLE — Max G. Potter, 77, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Max was born September 18, 1945, in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late Addis and Frieda E. (Franks) Potter. After graduating from Fairview High School, Max enlisted in the United States Army, serving from March 1964, until his honorable discharge in March 1967. He drove semi for the entirety of his working career, retiring in 2022. He spent the last 20 years driving for Hot Shot Trucking in Hicksville. Max was a member of the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064. In his spare time, Max enjoyed golfing, and watching The Ohio State football, Indiana University Basketball and the Hicksville Aces sports teams.
Max is survived by his three children, Max Potter, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michelle (Jeremy) Poper of Edgerton, Ohio, and Troy Potter of Hicksville; one daughter-in-law, Natalie Potter of Cincinnati; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Stout of Hicksville and Sharon Cowens of Bluffton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Max was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Brad Potter.
Visitation for Max G. Potter will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 3 - 7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Max will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, with Military Rites accorded by the combined honor detail from the Hicksville American Legion Post #223, Farmer American Legion Post 137 and Sherwood VFW Post 5665.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Crippled Children & Adult Society, or to the Hicksville Eagles.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
