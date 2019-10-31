LATTY — Max Leroy Pease, 83, Latty, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Paulding County Hospital.
Born March 27, 1936, in Latty, he was son of the late Otis Leroy and Doris Arlene (Metz) Pease. On June 24, 1956, he married Joan Harrow, who survives. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was a member of VFW Post 587 and Eagles 2405. He was a former Paulding County trustee, serving two terms, and a self-employed beekeeper.
Max also is survived by his children, Robin (Roscoe) Hill of Greer, S.C., Michael (Julie) Pease of Latty, Lori (Jeff) Miller of Haviland, and Bradley (Angela) Pease, Oakwood; sisters, LaDonna Miller and Sharon (Jerry) Manson, both of Paulding; grandchildren, Christina (Josh) Sinn of Haviland, Corey (Christine) Pease of Antwerp, Seth (Amber) Miller of Haviland, Broc (Megan) Miller of Haviland, and Connor (Sam) Thome, Oakwood; and great-grandchildren, Trae, Sydnee, Torree, Emma, Kiah, Adrianne, Anyssa, Rylee, Aubree, Kinlee, Logan, Luke, Lane, Oliver and Max.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Darrell Sr.; and infant twin sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. He will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Latty Ball Association, or Friends United Church, Latty. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.