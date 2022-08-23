Kochensparger

PAULDING — Max P. Kochensparger, 84, of Paulding passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Vancrest of Payne, Ohio. Max had battled two types of cancer since 2010 and time takes its toll and he couldn’t fight anymore.

