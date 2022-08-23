PAULDING — Max P. Kochensparger, 84, of Paulding passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Vancrest of Payne, Ohio. Max had battled two types of cancer since 2010 and time takes its toll and he couldn’t fight anymore.
Max was born on March 23, 1938, in Gratiot County, Michigan, the son of the late Stuart Frederick and Ethel Treva (Powell) Kochensparger. At the age of 5, Max became a “preacher’s kid” when his dad became a minister. Max always said he attended 19 different schools in 12 years. He graduated in 1958 from Wren High School, Wren, Ohio, where his father was the pastor of the United Brethren church.
Max worked for 30 years at Dana/Weatherhead, Antwerp, Ohio, and he drove school bus for over 25 years for Paulding Exempted Village Schools. Max made many friends while driving bus to the school activities, FFA trips, choir/band contests and science olympiads. His heart was always drawn to the FFA chapter and olympiad teams. He never missed a Paulding home football game but his greatest love was the Michigan Wolverines. Max was a member of the Middle Creek United Methodist Church, Grover Hill Lions Club and the John Paulding Historical Society.
Max leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Eileen (Foster) Kochensparger; three children, Kathy (Jay) Denny of Grover Hill, Kelly Kochensparger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Paula (John) Rosenbrook of Antwerp; five grandchildren, Jayme (Katelyn) Denny, Aryn (Matthew) Proctor, Kaleb Kochensparger, Korban Kochensparger and Kanaan (Lisa) Kochensparger; and five great-grandchildren, Josephine Proctor, Abbey Proctor, Daniel Proctor, Isabella Denn and Abbigail Kochensparger.
Besides his parents, Max was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Morehouse and three brothers, Royce, Merle and James Kochensparger.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church south of Grover Hill with Pastor David Prior officiating. Interment will follow at Hedges Cemetery. Calling hours are 2-7 p.m., Friday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Saturday at the Church.
Preferred memorials are to the Grover Hill Lions Club or the John Paulding Historical Society.
