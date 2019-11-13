Max E. Cleaves, 67, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born August 16, 1952, to Ralph and Patricia (Brecht) Cleaves in Defiance, Ohio. Max was a graduate of Ayersville High School. On March 31, 1972, he married Judith (Lime) Cleaves, who preceded him in death on September 29, 2017.
Max worked as an engineer for Defiance County until his retirement. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 372, Elks Lodge 147 and VFW Post 3360. He was a member of the Defiance County Historical Society and AuGlaize Village Cowboy Club. He was a certified instructor with the NRA and the USCCA. He enjoyed hobbies such as gunsmithing, shooting, and teaching others how to safely handle firearms. He loved working with his John Deere doing odd jobs, especially excavating and driveway projects.
Max will be sadly missed by his daughter, Christin Cleaves of Catawissa, Pa.; his mother, Pat Cleaves; and two sisters, Jan (Jim) Brown and Pam (Bill) Barber.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Cleaves; and his wife, Judith Cleaves.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
