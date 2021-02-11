Maurice Ballmer

McClure — Maurice L. Ballmer, 88, McClure, Ohio, died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.
He was born July 14, 1932, in McClure, Ohio, to the late Anthon and Louisa (Lance) Ballmer. On March 10, 1951, he married Lavonda Reimund at the McClure EUB Church and she preceded him in death on August 6, 2013.
Maurice was a 1950 graduate of the McClure High School. He worked his entire life as a farmer and also worked as a service manager and mechanic for local Ford dealerships and Mitchell's Farm Equipment. He was a member of the McClure United Methodist Church and the Maumee Valley Sportsman Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his children, Ronald (Robin) Ballmer of George West, Texas, Randal (Pamela) Ballmer of Winter Garden, Florida, and Cheri (Jeffrey) Kruse of Perrysburg, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ballmer of Fayette, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Richard; and half sister, Evelyn Erven.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 12, at the McClure United Methodist Church, with visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to McClure United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be given at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.