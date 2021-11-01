Matthew Fiedler

Ottoville — Matt Fiedler, 37, of Ottoville, died at 2:16 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born November 18, 1983, in Lima to Fred and Victoria (Wannemacher) Fiedler, his father and step-mother, Diana survive in Conover, his mother and step-father, Don Maag survive in Ft. Jennings. On October 31, 2014, he married Megan Shaffer, she survives in Ottoville.

He is also survived by two children, Bela Fiedler and Axel Fiedler, both at home; two brothers, Nick (Kat) Fiedler of St. Paris, Alex (Alison) Maag of Ft. Jennings; a sister, Stephanie (Chris) Stone of Ft. Jennings; in-laws, Michael and Michelle Shaffer of Findlay; a sister-in-law, Melissa (Ruben) Deleon, also of Findlay; nieces and nephews: Elijah Shaffer, Janelle Moore, Gage Stone, Brooklyn Stone and Wyatt Maag.

Matt had attended Rhodes State College, Lima. He worked for the City of Lima Utilities in the IT department. He coached soccer, baseball and T-ball along with basketball. Matt was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 266 in Ottoville, and a very involved den leader for the Cub Scouts.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the VFW Post 3740. Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Fiedler Children's Education Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

