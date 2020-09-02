Mary Worchuck

NAPOLEON — Mary A. Worchuck, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday August 31, 2020, at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Perrysburg on June 29, 1929, to the late Leonard and Helen (Shiple) Magrum. On January 3, 1948, Mary married Edward J. Worchuck at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg and he preceded her in death May 17, 1993.
She grew up with eight siblings on the family farm. In her teens, Mary spent several years taking care of her younger siblings after her mother passed, along with taking high school classes on the weekend at St. Ursula Academy and graduating with honors.
She worked at Campbell Soup Company for 26 years. During her retirement she used her creative talents while volunteering at the senior center, where she was the Henry County Senior of the Year in 2004, and at St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she served as an Eucharistic minister for the homebound and planned funeral dinners for many years. Mary enjoyed line dancing for many years and performing at various venues.
As her family grew larger and larger, she never forgot anyone’s birthday.
She is survived by seven children, Margaret (Robert) Gyurasics of Swanton, Virginia Fahrer of Napoleon, John Worchuck of Napoleon, Richard Worchuck of Malinta, Michael (Luann) Worchuck of Whitehouse, Mary Jo (Rick) Keller of Napoleon and Kevin Worchuck, Liberty Center; 19 grandchildren, Laura (Ted) McCullough, Jeff (Jodi) Gyurasics, Lea Anne (Kody) Kessler, Joe (Kristi) Gyurasics, David (Brenda) Thomas, Lisa Thomas, Todd (Donna) Worchuck, Jonnie (Brad) Sonnenberg, Jacob Worchuck, Ken Worchuck, Amy Worchuck, Ryan (McKenzie) Worchuck, Jennifer (Bernie) Avondet, Jackie (Rey) Figueras, Lisa (Mark) Spiess, BJ Bost, Michelle (Brian) Taylor, Greg (Kristin) Keller, Nick (Tierney) Keller; 35 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Theresa Babcock of Columbus, Rita Klar of Perrysburg, Fran Rothenbuhler of Maumee and Judy Williams, Maumee.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, James Worchuck; granddaughter, Rachel Fifer; brothers, Charles Magrum and Aloysius Magrum; and sisters, Pat Weis and Suzanne Hagen.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Senior Center or St. Augustine Catholic Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.