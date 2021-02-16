Mary Williams

New Bavaria — Mary E. Williams, 90, New Bavaria, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
She was born April 4, 1930, in Defiance County, to Ward and Alma E. (Brinkman) Woodward. She married Donald F. Williams on March 18, 1948, at Ayersville United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1996.
Mary graduated from Highland South Richland High School, now Ayersville High School, and attended the International Business College in Fort Wayne. As a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holgate, she loved to serve others and gave selflessly of her time and talents through participating in the church choir, teaching in the Sunday school, helping with Bible school, creating items for the annual bazaar, working at church dinners, and helping to make quilts through the ladies church group. In addition to quilting, Mary loved sewing clothing, enjoyed making matching holiday outfits for her daughters, and taught her daughters how to sew.
Working and being together with the love of her life, Don, on their family farm, and using their skills to help others gave them great joy. Mary and Don served together for many years as co-chairs for the Henry County American Red Cross, and volunteered for many other local organizations. Mary enjoyed gardening, playing cards, babysitting grandchildren, working the daily crossword puzzle, and visiting family and friends with her beautiful smile. Her laughter, smile, caring heart, and great sense of humor brought much enjoyment to others. Mary's greatest joy in life is the legacy she leaves behind in her family, grand-children, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Kathy Bathurst of New Bavaria, Steve (Jacque) Williams of Warren, Ohio, Linda (Warren) Dickey of Napoleon, and Joan (Russell) Game of Iron Mountain, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Katherine Bouillon of Payne, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Alma; a daughter, Susan Kay; a granddaughter, Faith; her husband, Donald; a son, David; as well as a brother, Charles; and a sister, Betty.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Ohio 43527. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m., with visitation an hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be live-streamed on the Hoening Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Holgate. Visitors are asked to help protect the family and each other in our community by using the following COVID-19 protocols while at the funeral home. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks is required while in the funeral home, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry County Meals on Wheels or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
