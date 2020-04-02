CLOVERDALE — Mary K. Ward, 73, Cloverdale, died at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Mary was born May 26, 1946, in Van Wert County, to the late Homer and Mary (Halter) Beair. On December 26, 1964, she married Thomas E. Ward, and he survives in Cloverdale.
Mary also is survived by two sons, Thomas Ward Jr. of Delphos, and Bob (Lori) Ward of Continental; her grandchildren, David (Sarah) Ward, Dalton Miles, Danielle Miles, Regan Cunningham and Hayden Ward; great-grandchildren, Rachel Ward, Evan Ward and Waylon Young; son-in-law, Joe Miles; brothers and sisters, Ronald Beair, Ruth (John) Dickman, Betty (Bob) Bilimek and Ray (Jean) Beair; in-laws, John Clark and Phyllis Beair; and her beloved dachshunds, Peanut and Angel.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ward; a daughter, Tina Miles; two sisters and brother-in-law, Lucille Clark and Florence (Edmund) Scharf; and a brother, Roy “Ira” Beair.
Mary was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale. She had retired from Teleflex in Van Wert. She enjoyed crocheting and decorating for Christmas. She loved spending time with her family and her girl time with her sister, Ruth. Mary enjoyed farming as long as she was able, and she really liked to mow.
A private funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale, with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A private visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
