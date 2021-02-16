Mary Temple

Defiance — Mary A Temple, 75, Defiance, entered the gardens of heaven on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
She was born April 15, 1945, to Clarence and Edith (Beldon) Druhot in Defiance. Mary worked on the cookie line at Druhot Bakery and JCPenney for 35 years, retiring in 2020. On September 8, 1995, she married Wilfred David Temple.
Mary leaves behind her beloved husband, David, the best traveling companion on the road and loving partner for her journey in life. David and Mary traveled all over the United States and Alaska sightseeing, visiting children and grandchildren. Mary loved to work in her gardens and she enjoyed reading, scrapbooking and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed the family get-togethers to celebrate the holidays and birthdays. She had a smile that went a mile to share with everyone. She was such a kind, thoughtful and generous person.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, David; sons, David Brown III of Waterloo, Indiana, and Patrick Brown of Seattle, Washington; daughters, Elizabeth (Mike) Miller of Sherwood, Ohio, and Danielle (Bill) Farrell of Juneau, Alaska. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, David (Stacie) Temple of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Liz (Russ) Keel of Defiance, Deanna Frederick of Wauseon, and Jennifer (Matt) Pfeffer of Hamilton, Ohio; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mary will be dearly missed by her sisters, Lori (Tom) Frederick, Rita (Steve) Frederick, Berne (Alan) Heilshorn and Martha Schlosser, all of Defiance, Ohio, as well as a sister-in-law, Jane Druhot, also of Defiance, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathy Druhot; her brothers, David and Michael Druhot; and a sister-in-law, Connie Druhot.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the St Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
