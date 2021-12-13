Mary Strable

Paulding — Mary J. Strable, age 82, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mary was born on June 11, 1939, in Pleasant Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Chester and Dorothy (Snyder) Lytle. On February 11, 1956, she married Thomas Strable who preceded her in death in 2009. Throughout her life, Mary provided a loving home for her family while helping her husband, Tom, on the family farm. For 10 years, Mary also worked in the bakery/deli at Kroger in Defiance. She was a devoted member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - Paulding (St. Joseph Catholic Church), a member of the Altar Rosary Society and of the Little Flower Study Club.
Mary is survived by her children: Jodie (Ben) Wueller, Ney, Ohio; Mike (Lorie) Strable, Paulding, Ohio; Patty (Dave) Diersing, Cincinnati, Ohio; Liz Smith, Hicksville, Ohio; as well as 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Lytle, Barbara Rhoad, Carolyn Koch and Sandra Temple.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Father Austin Ammanitti officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with a wake service at 7:30 p.m.
The family requests that masks or facial coverings be worn by anyone attending Mary's services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to masses or to the Paulding County Area Foundation, Food Pantry Building Fund or 4-H Camp, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, OH 45879.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
