Napoleon — Mary "Ann" Spieth, 86, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2021.
She was born in Alexandria, Alabama on September 1, 1934, to Ollie and Ethel (Sams) Lindsay. Ann married Glenn Spieth on September 18, 1955, and he preceded her in death on September 19, 1991.
Ann was a longtime member of the Sharon United Methodist Church, and in recent years, a member of First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon, where she served as an elder. Ann's nursing career spanned many years at Northcrest Nursing and Rehab, and the Maumee Youth Center. She also volunteered her time with Fulton County Health Center Oncology Unit, the nonprofit transportation organization, FISH and the Liberty Center Public Library. Ann enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and taking group tours. She especially loved to spend time with her family at the lake house.
Ann is survived by her children, Steve (Kelly) Spieth, Cheryl (Gary) Storch, and Kathy (Harold) Sonnenberg; grandchildren, Brent Perry, Beth (Adam) Hoops, Justin (Katie) Sonnenberg, Brooke (KJ) Majewski, Mallory (Evan) Schwartz, Lauren (Zach) Niner, Erin (Bryan) Hefflinger and Joel Sonnenberg; step-grandchildren, Adelle (Andrew) Minerich, Hillary (Jared) Conley, and Charles Storch; six great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Jimmie and Melba Lindsay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, brothers, Earl (Maxine) Lindsay, Ed Lindsay, and Raymond Lindsay, and sister, Elizabeth (Gene) North.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Liberty Center Public Library, Liberty Center Schools Scholarship Fund or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
