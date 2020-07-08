HICKSVILLE — Mary Gail Smith, 68, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born July 7, 1952, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Budd and Kathleen (Elder) Smith. Mary was a 1970 graduate of Hicksville High School and she received her master’s degree in education at Bowling Green State University. She was an elementary teacher at Central Local Schools for 30 years. Mary was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hicksville. She was a member of the Hicksville Historical Society, Huber Theater and Opera House, DAR, Kiwanis Club of Hicksville and the Johnson Memorial Library Board. Mary enjoyed theater, music, writing, bird watching and history.
Mary is survived by a brother, John (Kathleen) Smith of Antwerp; a sister-in-law, Christine Smith of Edgerton; a special friend, Andrew Gross of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four nieces and nephews, Alexander (Kyla) Smith of Auckland, New Zealand, Claire (Brian) Rogers of Loveland, Ohio, Megan (Jon) Klever of Bryan, Ohio, and Michael (Kelly) Smith of Pataskala, Ohio; four great-nieces and nephews, Ava Rogers, Levi Rogers, Gavin Klever and Brinley Klever.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Smith.
Visitation for Mary Gail Smith will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Maumee Cemetery, County Road 43, Antwerp, Ohio, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Those planning on attending the visitation are reminded to keep your visit brief, so everyone can express their condolences. Occupational capacity will be limited due to COVID-19. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
The family ask those remembering Mary to make memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church, 121 W. High St., Hicksville, Ohio 43526; and the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.