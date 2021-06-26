Mary Smith

Napoleon — Mary E. Smith, 93, of Napoleon passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Henry County Hospital.
She was born on April 19, 1928, to John and Ella (Vorwerk) Wieding of Henry County. Mary was a 1946 graduate of Napoleon High School, she earned the honor of being the class valedictorian. On March 15, 1947, she married the love of her life, Frank Smith, who survives. They shared seventy-four wonderful years together and raised nine children. Mary worked for the Tenneco for twenty-five years, retiring in 1990. She also worked as a librarian at the Napoleon Public Library. Alongside those jobs she kept the house in order while Frank and their children ran the family farm.
Mary loved to bowl. She was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and attended thirty-five national tournaments as team captain. During her time at Tenneco she served as the United Auto Workers President. She also loved reading, baking, cooking and sewing; she even sewed two of her granddaughter's wedding dresses. She was a serious and determined pinochle card player and would keep score cards from long ago. She collected antiques, or was it she kept things so long that they became an antique? She had a green thumb and enjoyed flowers, especially roses. Mary will be remembered for her patient and kind heart. To say she will be dearly missed is an understatement.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Smith; children, Carolyn (Russell) Bigger of Ridgeville Corners, Frank L. (Benilda) Smith Jr. of Archbold, John (Judy) Smith of Ridgeville Corners, Marilyn (Paul Sr.) Boltz of Fremont, Thomas (Debra) Smith of Montpelier, Frederick Smith of Ridgeville Corners, Rosemary Kennedy of Kissimmee, Florida and Julie (Tracy) Busch of Napoleon. She will also be remembered by twenty grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Wieding and daughter, Janice McCague.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary with Pastor Tom Polker officiating. Graveside services will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery near Okolona. Memorials in Mary's memory may be considered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Henry County Senior Center-Meals On Wheels program or to a charity of the donor's choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Mary and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhomecom.
