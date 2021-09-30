TOLEDO — Mary Schlembach transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Ohio Living Swan Creek Health Care Facility in Toledo, Ohio.
Mary was born at home in Napoleon, Ohio, to Ambrose and Ambrosia (Walz) Imber. As a young girl, she moved to Defiance, Ohio, where she and her brothers were raised by their mother and grew up surrounded by an extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles. Within this community Mary felt encouraged and embraced; every occasion with them brought more reasons to be thankful. This humble appreciation for kindness was something she paid forward throughout her life.
Mary attended St. John’s Catholic School and Defiance High School. She excelled in academics as demonstrated by co-salutatorian status, while also participating in after-school activities. She enjoyed being where people were gathering and having fun. This included theater, watching sports, a business sorority, and her first job. She claimed to have been the best soda jerk in Defiance working alongside friends making ice cream confections at Nick’s. This was a talent her children and their friends would always enjoy.
Following graduation, Mary’s dedication and business sense made her an asset as an administrative assistant for Lynch Manufacturing Corporation in Defiance. Soon after her hiring, she was recruited by a company in Toledo. She was dissuaded by family, however, who were concerned for this young, single female living alone in “the big city.”
Walking home from work one day, a shy acquaintance from high school, Bob Schlembach, stopped to ask Mary if she would be his pen pal while at boot camp. Over the course of six years, romance grew out of friendship. Mary’s outgoing nature brought out the best of Bob’s social skills. Her level of curiosity, intellect and wit matched his. They shared attachments to family, faith, church, and sports. In August 1950, Mary wed Bob in Defiance.
For the next two years, Mary experienced rewarding employment in the offices of Cary Residence Hall of Purdue University while Bob pursued a master’s degree in pharmacy. These “kids” taught her work could be fun, too!
In 1952, Mary and Bob moved to Toledo to establish what would be their legacy. As the family grew, they found a home in west Toledo which served as the family hub for the next 57 years. Their family grew quickly with five children in seven years. Mary was the anchor at home while Doc’s professional career took off at the University of Toledo. Her intelligence, faith in God and lack of sleep allowed her to nurture spouse and children for school and extracurricular activities.
During summer vacations in a rented pop-up camper, Mary and Bob traveled with their children in the United States guiding awareness to history and cultural diversity by way of museums, nature, and social contact. Her ability to feed seven from a camp stove, often during inclement weather, was legendary. Mary and Bob loved to travel and, as loyal supporters of UT athletics, often attended home and away games for men’s football, women’s and men’s basketball, high school reunions, and family visits throughout the states.
Mary’s hobbies and interests were diverse. She enjoyed collecting quotes, puns and helpful hints, playing cards, bunco, bingo, golf, bowling, crossword and word search puzzles, bird-watching, needlework, yard work, gardening and scratch-off lottery tickets. She loved to correspond by mail and (eventually) remembered everyone’s birthday or anniversary with a card. She looked forward with anticipation to attending UT breakfast club, get-togethers with UT retirees, and any occasion spent with her grandchildren.
Mary’s life was dedicated to assisting others attain their goals and, for that reason, she rarely stood in the spotlight herself. Her impact lives on in those who benefited from her smile and a kind word, work ethic, optimism in the face of physical challenges, and detailed record keeping.
Mary is survived by her children, Tom (Barb), Chuck (Pam), Terri (Graydon) Mills, and Jeanne Niklis; daughter-in-law, Pam Schlembach; grandchildren Mike (Lauren), Betsy, Pat (Susan), JT (Ewa), Jaclyn, Robert, Ryan, Christopher, Ashley (John) Rach, Jake, Alexandria Niklis, and Tony Niklis; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jan Imber. She was preceded in death by husband, Bob, and son, Dan; brothers, Don, Paul J., Tom, and Bud; sisters-in law Fran Imber and Jan Spangler; brothers-in-law, Dick Schlembach and Walt Spangler; and nephew, Joseph Schlembach.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. For those who wish to pay respects to family, a gathering in the narthex will take place prior to the mass from 9:45-10:45 a.m. The family requests the wearing of masks. Mary donated her body for medical education. Interment will be private.
The family thanks the nurses and staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek Assisted Living and Healthcare Center as well as Ohio Living Home Care and Hospice, and the caregivers and staff at Home Instead Senior Care.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials to honor Mary may be directed to: The Facial Pain Association, SW 34th Street, 141592, Gainesville, FL 32614; The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive, Toledo, OH 43613; or The Dr. Robert and Mary Schlembach Leadership Fund c/o The University of Toledo Foundation, 4501 Dorr St., MS 280, Toledo, OH 43615.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.