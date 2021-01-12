BRADENTON, Fla. — Mary E. Schappert, 96, passed away January 6, 2021.

She was born on July 18, 1924, in Defiance County, Ohio. Mary retired from General Motors after 36 years and moved to Bradenton, Florida.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roland H. Schappert; and two sons, James (Loretta) Hartzog and Wayne Hartzog.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Joseph) Marte, Pamela ( Bruce) Flory and Loraine Boetz; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at later date at Evansport Cemetery, Ohio.

