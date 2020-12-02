Mary Virginia Sandys, 78, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
Mary had fought and won a courageous battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She was a member of the Defiance Church of Christ and enjoyed life and riding her bicycle.
Mary was born on February 5, 1942, in Defiance, the daughter of Uel S. and Florence G. (Thomas) Sandys. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers, Harlan, James, Marvin, Jack and Donald Sandys; and one sister, Jean Hitchcock.
Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
