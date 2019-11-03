GROVER HILL — Mary L. Porter, 88, Grover Hill, died at 3:40 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence.

The funeral service for Mary will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mandale Church of Christ in Christian Union, Mandale, with pastors JC Collins and Chuck Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 6
Visitation
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home - Oakwood
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
Nov 7
Visitation
Thursday, November 7, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mandale Church of Christ
St Rt 66
Mandale, OH 45827
Nov 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 7, 2019
11:00AM
Mandale Church of Christ
St Rt 66
Mandale, OH 45827
