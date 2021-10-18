Mary Owens

Defiance — Mary S. "Sue" Owens, age 76, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Meadows of Kalida.
She was born on October 21, 1944, to Dennis and Inez (Yates) Bowman in Grundy, Virginia. On January 6, 1961, she married Carl "Gene" Owens who survives.
Sue, a devoted wife and mother, was a faithful member of Restoration Tabernacle Church and was one of the founding members. She led the food ministry for the needy and was the church accountant. Sue devoted her life to her church. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed needle craft and cooking.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Carl "Gene" Owens of Defiance, her daughters, Leona Jacqueline "Jackie" (William Burt) Owens of Defiance, Betty Lenore (Daniel) Wagner of Columbus Grove, Ohio, and Shirley Jean (Thomas) Hart of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Ricky Bowman, Dennis Bowman, Brenda (Barry) Viars, Connie (Kenny) Ramey, Patty (Clifford) Keene and Janie Lester, all of Grundy, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bert Stiltner, and her sister, Julie Justus.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with the Reverend Janet Strickland officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Ayersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
