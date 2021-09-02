Mary Newsome

Continental — Mary Ann Newsome, 68, of Continental, died at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo.
She was born April 27, 1953, in Continental, to the late Hobert and Mildred (Wagner) Newsome.
Mary is survived by five brothers: Wayne (Shelley) Newsome, Alan (Wilma) Newsome, both of Oakwood, Stanley Newsome of Charloe, Raymond (Della) Newsome of Argilite, Kentucky and John (Monica) Newsome of Continental; two sisters, Jacqueline (Waylon) Hunter and Peggy (Steve) Myers of Wapakoneta.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Newsome.
Mary worked as the maintenance manager of the Quality Inn, Defiance. She had retired from Strydel in Stryker. She enjoyed gardening and walking. Mary loved attending her nieces and nephews sporting events. She was a member of the Continental Missionary Baptist Church, Continental.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Christopher Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and again on Friday, one hour prior to the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County CAP.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
