BRYAN — Mary “Mimi” Spangler, 74, Bryan, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Handling arrangements is Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
610 South Portland Street
Bryan, OH 43506
Feb 28
Memorial Mass
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
610 South Portland Street
Bryan, OH 43506
