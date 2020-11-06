Mary Marihugh

Mary Lynn Marihugh, 84, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1936, to the late Amos and Eva (Johnson) Smith in Garland, N.C. On April 27, 1959, she married Peter Marihugh, who resides in Defiance. Mary was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and dedicated to her family. Her greatest joy was being with her family, and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Peter Marihugh of Defiance, and her children; Bryan (Holly) Marihugh of Adrian, Mich., Carolyn (Roger) Dockery of Swanton, Ohio, Kenneth (Lisa) Marihugh of Defiance, and Daniel (JoAnne) Marihugh of Mullica Hills, N.J. She also leaves behind her sister, Bonnie Boyer of Roseboro, N.C.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 10 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
