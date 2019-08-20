SANDUSKY — Mary Louise “Lou” (Swary) Dickman, 87, of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Heaven got a little brighter as a lady of class and style entered its gates early Saturday afternoon.
Lou was born August 19, 1931, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Julius and Pearl (Noirot) Swary, and upon Pearl’s death was lovingly raised by her stepmother, Marcella (Kerner) Swary.
Lou graduated from Holgate High School in 1949, and received her nursing degree in 1952 from St. Rita’s School of Nursing in Lima, Ohio. On December 27, 1952, Lou married Dr. Wilbur J. Dickman, who retired as a colonel in the United States Air Force in 1975. She greatly enjoyed her 26 years with her husband in the Air Force and all of their traveling together before retiring and moving to Sandusky. She was an active volunteer at Providence Care Center, Sts. Peter & Paul, Civic Club and especially Stein Hospice. Lou was also very involved in her Parkvue community where she lived, receiving the Spirit Award. She had a very caring heart and always found ways to serve others. Lou’s greatest joy was her six children and their families.
Lou is survived by her children, Debbie (John) Arquette of Perrsyburg, Ohio, Douglas (Alex) Dickman of Virginia, Rev. Daniel (Cliff Edwards) Dickman of Candlewood Lake, Ohio, Diane (Bob) Mesteller of Michigan, Dawn (Mike) Shover of Milan, Ohio, and Denise Firestone of Austintown, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Linda Frey of New Bavaria, Ohio; and many other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur J. Dickman; stepmother, Marcella Swary; and her dog companions, Suzie and Nieka.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of Rosary services at 6 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home, where memories of Lou’s life will be shared. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Burial will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park.
Those wishing to contribute to Lou’s memory may do so to the Erie County Humane Society, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870; Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870; or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.
