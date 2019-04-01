CONTINENTAL — Mary Lou Harter, 87, Continental, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
She was born on October 2, 1931, in Cloverdale, to the late Bernard A. and Mary (Korte) Blankemeier. On June 1, 1957, she married Donald L. Harter. He passed away December 31, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Ron (Susan) Harter and Ken Harter, both of Continental; four grandchildren, Melissa (Rob) Winkle, Michelle (Kyle) Martin, Ben (Brandy) Harter and Matt Harter; seven great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Adelyn Martin, Addison and Aubrey Winkle, Elijah, B.J. and Kaiden Harter; a sister, Rose Marie Burke of Continental; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Connor Winkle; two brothers, Art and Bernard Blankemeier; and a sister, Emma Jean Sigler.
Mary Lou retired from Continental School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, and the Continental American Legion Auxiliary. Mary Lou loved her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to the funeral Wednesday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
