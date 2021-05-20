Napoleon — Mary Lou Frysinger, Napoleon, 89, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born in Liberty Center to Dr. Bernard "Doc" and Margaret (Miller) George. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University for music.
Mary Lou married Burdette Frysinger on February 18, 1951. They had three children, a son, Curtis (Margee Conroy), Port Charlotte, Florida; daughters, Debra (Jim) Bernath, Wauseon; and Pamela (Michael) Kruse, Ridgeville Corners.
She has four grandchildren, Jaime (Andy) Brown; Scott (Monica) Westhoven; Paul (Amanda) Kruse; and Mark Kruse. There are three great-grandchildren, Elliot Westhoven, Corvin and Kendall Kruse.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. For many years she sang in the choir, played piano, and directed the children's choir.
Serving her family was one of her proudest accomplishments as a homemaker. Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother who was exceptional at sewing and crocheting. She was always willing to watch her grandkids every chance she could. She was a great cook and loved to tend to her beautiful flower beds, read, and do crossword puzzles and computer games.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband; an infant sister, Jeanette; her parents; and her brother, William George, Maumee.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church, Henry County EMS, or Genacross Lutheran Services. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
