Defiance — Mary Lee Gibson, 90, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on March 5, 1931, to Edward and Mary (Figley) Weisenburger in Defiance. On June 10, 1952, she married John Gibson, who preceded her in death in 1990. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
Mary is survived by her children, Jack P. (Cheryl) Gibson of Bradenton, Florida, and Nancy (Matt) Kline of Van Wert, Ohio. She leaves behind her five grandchildren: Clay, Aaron, Tyler, Amber and Christopher; as well as two great-grandchildren, Malachi and Brynlee. Her only surviving sibling is Sally (Jim) Sowers of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John E. Gibson, her brothers: Ross, Robert "Bud", Thomas and Jack Weisenburger, and her sisters: Betty A. Kuyers, Norma Hohenberger, and Nancy Yaw.
There will be no visitation. Private services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of donors choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
