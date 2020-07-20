Mary LaForce

Mary Margaret LaForce, 96, Defiance, went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born April 13, 1924, to Charles Kelly and Hattie (Holbrook) Bartee in Wise County, Virginia. On June 3, 1946, she married Aubrey Lee LaForce, who preceded her in death on January 6, 2006.
Mary was a faithful member of the Antwerp Baptist Church. She enjoyed her time spent as a homemaker, and in 1944 she was in the Nurses Corps during World War II. She loved flowers, cooking, gardening, singing, and most of all her Lord and Savior and served him in her faith. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son, Roger (Barb) LaForce of Talbott, Tenn.; and her daughter, Debra (George) Wells of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jamie (Anne) LaForce, Kimberly (Kenny) Bostelman and Corey (Kim) Wagner; her great-grandchildren, Kylee Levin, Cody (Kacee) Barratt, and Darrian Wagner; her great-great grandchildren, Owen, Madden, Beckham, Bella, Cody Jr. and C.J.; and her daughter-in-law, Sue LaForce of Evansport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Ronald LaForce.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview Memory Gardens, with Pastor Joe Silva officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. For the safety of all, the family requests that you follow social distancing guidelines and please wear masks.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
