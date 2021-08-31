Mary Keeran

Paulding — Mary Ellen Keeran age 89 died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1932, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Gideon and Pearl (Brown) Ankney. On January 3, 1951, she married Donald E. Keeran Sr., who preceded her in death on September 16, 1992.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie Keeran, Donald (Sara) Keeran Jr., Nancy (Don) Egnor, Cathy (Albert Hovest) Simonin, Roberta (Doyle) Eicher, James (Cory Cooper) Keeran, Connie (Edward) Korney, Thomas (Pam) Keeran, Barb (Rick) Clevenger, Terry (Holly Miller) Keeran, Tammy (Joe Slattman) Keeran and Karen (Mike) Bishop; 32 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two great-great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda; sisters, Nellie Drew, Violet Kiessling and Margaret Schilt; and brothers, Robert, James, Carl, Louis and Howard.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Suggested donations are to Vancrest of Payne Activity Fund, 650 N. Main St., Payne, OH 45880, or EverHeart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
