JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mary Kathleen “Kaye” Stambaugh (Schorle), 84, formerly of Defiance, died February 5, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 19, 1936, the daughter of Kathryn Kane and Eugene Schorle. Kaye was the widow of David F. Schaefer, MD, of Defiance, whom she married, June 17, 1957, and Thomas O. Stambaugh of Defiance, whom she married on October 30, 1971. Survivors include one son and three daughters and one daughter and two sons by marriage. They are Mark (Molly) Schaefer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Laurie (Thomas) Brown of Jacksonville, Florida, Patricia (Thomas) Taggart of Jacksonville, Florida, Merideth (Richard) Bucher of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Kimberly (Darrell) Handy of Defiance, and Bradley Stambaugh of Key West, Florida, in addition to 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Kaye was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, both in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a registered nurse, Kaye worked for many years caring for residents at Leisure Oaks Nursing Home in Defiance, and before that as a public health nurse for Defiance County, working with the Defiance County Head Start program. She also volunteered with hospice and as a respite care provider for Alzheimer’s families. Kaye and her family were members of St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance.
Kaye’s love of dance was featured in choreography for several community and Defiance High School musicals. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2014, and made her home there to be near two of her daughters. Kaye enjoyed time with friends playing bridge, trivia and attending concerts of the Jacksonville Symphony. But most of all, Kaye enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren, of whom she was so proud and loved so much.
Memorials are to Make-A-Wish America or St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio, in Kaye’s name.
