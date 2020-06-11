PAULDING — Mary Katherine Hinschlager, 97, Paulding, and lately, Celina, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Celina.
Mary was born in Paulding County on March 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Eliza Susan (Gombert) and Charles Henry Young. Each day of her life was devoted to God and her family. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Robin Wood Hospital in Toledo, then worked as the company nurse during World War II at Zeller Corp. in Defiance. Later, she worked at the Defiance Hospital.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Janet (Carl) Knippen, Karen Brown, Carol (Gene) Stallings, Robert (Rebecca) and Charles (Theresa) Hinschlager; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary also was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, who passed away in 2007; and half brother, Ralph Beckman.
Private family services will be held at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Rochester Cemetery.
The family of Mary Hinschlager would like memorials directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 210 N. Wayne Street, St. Marys, Ohio 45885, with the designation on the memo line or envelope "Pre-Born," a pro-life ministry supported by the church.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
