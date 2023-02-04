Mary Kampe

MAUMEE — Mary Virginia Gligor Kampe, 96, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Elizabeth Scott Community Residence in Maumee, Ohio.
Mary was born on November 20, 1926, in Sileste, Romania. She was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Nan) Gligor. At the age of three, she, her parents and her brother came to the United States by way of Ellis Island. She became a U.S. citizen after she arrived in the States. Her brother, Michael and her parents predeceased her.
Mary was raised in Detroit, Michigan, and attended Michigan State University, majoring in chemistry. In August 1948, she married her childhood companion and friend, Kurt W. Kampe Jr. They were married in Detroit where they started their family. They moved to Defiance, Ohio, in 1962 where they lived until her husband passed away in 1996.
Mary was very involved in the community and civic organizations. She served as president of the League of Women Voters, president of the Welcome Wagon and president of the Defiance Hospital Auxiliary. She was a charter member of the Defiance Area Foundation and served as a trustee. She was involved with the local Republican Party, a poll worker during election season, a member of the Bowling Green State University’s Parent’s Club and the University Circle, a member of the Defiance Chamber of Commerce and Defiance Athletic Boosters. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Defiance.
Mary enjoyed golf, bridge club, traveling outside of the United States and was always present to watch her children participate in their activities. After her husband passed away she took over as chairperson for the 1947 University of Michigan football team’s 50th reunion held at the Rose Bowl.
Mary is survived by her four children, Karol Kampe of Maumee, Ohio, Kurt (Shelly) Kampe III of Santa Clarita, California, Greg Kampe of Detroit, Michigan, and Karen Gallagher of Bryan, Ohio, her eight grandchildren, Keith (Ashley) Kampe, Branch Kampe, Press Kampe, Kurt (Mandi) Kampe IV, Brent (Katherine) Kampe, Scott (Krista) Kampe, Kristen (Bryon) Herman and Dan (Jolyn) Gallagher, and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary will be cremated and buried in the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. The family will have a private service. Memorials can be made to the Defiance Area Foundation, 613 W. Third St., Defiance, OH 43512.
