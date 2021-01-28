PIQUA — Mary “Joan” Layne, 88, Piqua, more recently of Centerville, passed away peacefully at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.
She was born December 23, 1932, in Piqua, to the late Clarence and Ruth (McKinley) Moyer. She married Chester F. Layne on October 17, 1977, in Defiance; he preceded her in death October 15, 2002.
Survivors include a son, Derf Edsell of Centerville; a daughter, Bambi Grissom of Piqua; six grandchildren, Nichole, Jennifer, Christopher, Justin, Merissa and Calina; and five great-grandchildren, Hudson, Hannah, Layne, Darnell and Jersey. She was preceded in death by one brother, Chalmer Moyer; and one sister, Norma Jean York.
Joan was a 1951 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She attained her certification from the Gemological Institute of America and worked as a gemologist and jeweler for Kay Jewelers. She loved spending time with her family, especially when it came to gathering for holidays and hosting meals. She was a proper and classy woman who enjoyed educating others on proper table etiquette and manners. She had a big heart and was always looking out for others.
A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Fla. 32886. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.