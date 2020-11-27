LEIPSIC — Mary Jane Wilhelm, 94, Leipsic, died at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born April 20, 1926, in Custar, to the late Frank and Mary (Hentges) Schwab. In June 5, 1948, she married Harold Wilhelm. He died in September 29, 1999.
Survivors include six children, Anne (Karl) Verhoff of Columbus Grove, George (Peg) Wilhelm of Wauseon, Mary Sue (Bob) Buckland of Ottawa, John (Pam) Wilhelm of Hamler, Mark (Barb) Wilhelm of Deshler and Joan (Matt) Huber of Pittsburgh, Pa.; 21 grandchildren; 35 grandchildren and one on the way; three great-stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Lois) Schwab of Custar.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jane Wilhelm; granddaughter, Emma Huber; great-grandson, Micah Wilhelm; and four siblings, Helen (Chuck) Maas, Dolores (John) Hayes, Howard (Lena) Schwab and Anna Belle Schwab.
Mary Jane was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, and its Altar Rosary Society. Mary Jane volunteered at Leipsic Pubic School and loved reading. She was known as Grandma Great by all of her great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, with Father William Pifher officiating. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Custar Cemetery. Due to regulations regarding the COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the Parish Center and church. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the St. Mary’s Parish Life Center, Leipsic.
Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.
Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice or St. Mary’s School. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
