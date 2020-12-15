Mary Holifield

Mary Lee Holifield, 84, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at The Gardens of Paulding.
She was born February 14, 1936, to Claude and Rissie Brummitt in Wise County, Virginia. On August 22, 1952, she married Charles Edward Holifield, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2004. Mary worked at Defiance Hospital, Campbell Soup Company, and ServiceMaster. She loved to play bingo, go to the casino, and spend time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Claude (Denise) Holifield of Stryker, Ohio, Violet Fleming of Defiance, Charles Ray Holifield of Napoleon, Ohio, Jack (Laura) Holifield of Hicksville, Ohio, and Mike (April) Holifield of Grand Rapids, Ohio; 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Bruce Holifield and Nathan Holifield; grandchildren, Tasha, Shane and Jennifer; her great-grandson, Zayne; her brother, Landen Brummitt; and sisters, Audrey Combs and Myrtle Hale.
There will be memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
