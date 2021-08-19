Mary Gentit

Stryker — Mary Jane Gentit, age 95, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to her retirement she had driven bus for Quadco in Stryker for many years.
Mary Jane was born in Williams County, Ohio, on November 10, 1925, the daughter of Fred and Lydia (Ebinger) Walz. On May 29, 1943, she married Clarence Gentit, and he preceded her in death in 2004. She was a longtime faithful attendee of the Stryker First Baptist Church.
Surviving is daughter, Peggy (Bill) Studenka of Bowling Green, Ohio; four sons, Peter (Penny) Gentit of Stryker, Dean (Paula) Gentit of Sherwood, Dennis Gentit of Wyoming, Michigan, David (Cynthia) Gentit of Alpharetta, Georgia; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Dick, Lena, Grace, Mildred and Christopher.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the French Cemetery, on Co. Rd. 19-50, just north of Co. Rd. F, near Stryker. Committal services will be officiated by Pastor Sean Ingram. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Baptist Church in Stryker, the Gideons, or to Fairlawn Haven. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.
