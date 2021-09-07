Mary Gambrell

Hicksville — Mary N. Gambrell, 81, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville, where she was a resident.
Mary was born May 3, 1940, in Wayne County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Buford and Thelma (Hollis) Gambrell. She attended Lifeline Connect Church, Hicksville. Mary enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, listening to country music and taking pictures. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan, and loved animals of all types.
Mary is survived by her brother, Jerry (Carol) Gambrell of Walbridge, Ohio; two nieces, Robinne (John) Antonacci of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Suzanne Henry of Stony Ridge, Ohio; one great-niece, Shelby Antonacci; two great-nephews, Shane Antonacci and Aaron Henry; four aunts, Emogene Nelson of Iron City, Tennessee, Edith Waters of Lebanon, Tennessee, Mildred Gayler of Rogers, Arkansas, and Delphia Elder of Hicksville, Ohio; two uncles, James (Mel) Hollis of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Frank (Connie) Hollis of Joplin, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; uncles, Dale Hollis and Lawrence Hollis; and two aunts, Mary Beth Wonderly and Jewel Owens.
Visitation for Mary N. Gambrell will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Mary will follow in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Eyers officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy make memorial contributions to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606, or to the Crippled Children & Adult Society, 309 Wendell Avenue, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
