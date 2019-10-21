Funeral services for Mary Fronk were held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brad Fronk, Matt Fronk, Greg Fronk, Chase Gustwiller, Brendan Fronk and Zach Fronk.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.