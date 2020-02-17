FARMER — Mary Etta Horvath, 91, Farmer, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
Mary Etta was born April 28, 1928, in Farmer Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carmon and Hildred Ruth (Lovejoy) Culler. She was a 1946 graduate of Farmer High School. Mary Etta continued her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Defiance College. She married Frank A. Horvath in her family home on December 4, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2013.
Mary Etta was a school teacher, beginning her teaching career at Kelley’s Island. She then taught in the Central Local School District, spending most of her career at Farmer Elementary. She was a member of the Farmer United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary Etta enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and she had a deep love for music. She had a dry wit and a big heart. She treasured the time she could spend with her family, creating memories that last a lifetime. She had a special relationship with her feline companion, Abigail.
Surviving are her two children, John (Jodi) Horvath of Edgerton and Cecilia (Dan) Pollard of Mark Center; eight grandchildren, Kylie (A.J.) LaLumia, Caleb Horvath, Alexander Horvath, Alyssa Bly, Colton Bly, Jordan Bly, Marki Bly and Maggie Pollard; five great-grandchildren, Ellie and Liam LaLumia, Lilly Howard, Zachary and Aubree Bly; one brother, Kenneth (Joan) Culler; one sister, Janet (Bob) Butler; and sister-in-law, Lucille Culler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; and one brother, David Culler.
Visitation for Mary Etta Horvath will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Smith and Brown Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Mary Etta will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Daughters of the American Revolution or Farmer United Methodist Church trustees.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
