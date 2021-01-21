Mary English-Decker

Defiance — Mary D. English-Decker, 66, Defiance, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday morning, January 18, 2021, after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born January 10, 1955, to Harold and Bernita (Conklin) Grime in Napoleon, Ohio. On January 15, 1977, she married Dennis E. English Sr., who passed away on May 31, 1992. On February 9, 1996, she married George L. Decker, who survives.
Mary worked for over 31 years at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of UAW Local 211. She enjoyed gardening, reading, finding great bargains, and walking in the woods with her grandkids. Mary had a very strong faith in Jesus, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, George Decker of Defiance; her mother, Bernita Grime of Wauseon, Ohio; her sons, Dennis (Eva) English of Defiance, Troy English of Columbus, Ohio, Anthony (Tiffany) Decker of Defiance, and Jeremy (Rena) Decker of Okemos, Mich.; and her daughters, Carrie (Nick) Engel of Defiance, Lisa (Chip) Cummins of Wyckoff, N.J., and Stacy Decker of Hendersonville, Tenn. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and her sisters, Penny (Andy) Ramsey of Delta, and Karen Grime of Archbold, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Grime; her first husband, Dennis English Sr.; and her sister, Susie Hurst.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
