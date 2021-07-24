Mary Eldridge

Defiance — Mary E. Eldridge, age 89, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on June 13, 1932, to Dutton and Myrtle (Wilson) Hood in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. On June 12, 1953, she married Rev. James R. Eldridge Sr., who preceded her in death on October 26, 1993.
Mary was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Holgate, Ohio. She worked for over 16 years at Campbell's Soup Company until her retirement in 1994. She worked together with her husband and his ministries, serving the communities of NW Ohio. Mary will be remembered by many for her selfless service and her kind and compassionate nature. She treasured her time spent with her family.
Mary will be sadly missed by her children: James (Vaughnanda) Eldridge Jr., of Defiance, Bridgette (Norman) Stallard of Morristown, Tennessee, Mary "Kathy" (Tom) Diemer of Defiance, Rhonda (Dan) Weber of Defiance, Pat (Dan) Jones of Antwerp, Ohio, and Rick (Janie) Eldridge of Defiance, Ohio. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, her brother Dutton (Linda) Hood Jr., of Sherwood, Ohio, and her sister, Lois Kinsler of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Rev. James R. Eldridge Sr., her son, Jerry G. Eldridge, sisters, Shirley Buell and Jean Buell, her brother, Doug Hood, and grandsons, Jarred Michael Deming and Patrick Richard Deming.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Holgate First Baptist Church, with Pastor Earl Grundy and Pastor Charles Alley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ayersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the James Eldridge Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
