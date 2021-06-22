Defiance — Mary E. Dale, 78, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on October 23, 1942, to the late Ray and Denelda (Henry) Moore in Holgate, Ohio. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1960 after spending several years in St. Joe, Indiana. On June 25, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart John Dale at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Holgate, Ohio.
Mary was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. She worked for over 30 years at the Social Security Office in Defiance until her retirement in 1995. Mary enjoyed her time with her fur babies, children and grandchildren, but especially her 12 great-grandchildren, and was excited for the thirteenth to arrive in September.
Mary will be sadly missed by her family: husband John Dale, her daughter, Pam (Doug) Engel, and her son, Greg (Yvonne) Dale, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Nicholas (Carrie) Engel, Brittni (Robert) George, Kristin Keirsey, Kelsey (Travis) Capps, and Ryan Dale, twelve great-grandchildren, and her brother, Gary (Carol) Moore of Lake Worth, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, James Moore.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Thursday morning prior to services. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance, with Rev. Dave Brobston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Ft. Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
