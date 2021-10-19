MONTPELIER — Mary C. Chandler, 79, of Lake Seneca, Montpelier, went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on October 7, 2021, after a long illness. She will be laid to rest at a graveside celebration of life at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio, on October 23,2021, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Tom Adamson to officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

