Funeral services were held for Mary C. Camp on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church. Father Eric Mueller officiated, with music by Dave Moninger. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Steve Voigt, Bill Voigt, Dennis Bowers, Paul Bowers, Blake Miller and Ramone LaBiche. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Camp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries