Mary Bryant

TIFFIN — Mary Carol Bryant, 86, Tiffin, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her residence.
Mary was born in Tiffin on January 28, 1934, to the late Shelby V. and Frances E. (Davey) Myers. She married Estel Ralph Bryant at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tiffin on May 29, 1965.
Survivors include her husband, Estel Ralph Bryant of Tiffin; children, Shelbie Okoiye of Freeport, Ill., Dale Drunkenmiller of Marion, David Drunkenmiller of Tiffin, Bryan (Elke) Bryant of Tiffin and William (Kristina) Bryant of Defiance; and 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary retired from WSOS in 1987 and was a member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tiffin. Mary graduated with honors in 1954 from Tiffin Columbian High School.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Hackworth; a brother, William Myers; and two sisters, Betty Blust and Anna Mae Smith.
There will be private family visitation and funeral services held for Mary at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will be held for Mary at Fairmont cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s Sharing Kitchen. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
