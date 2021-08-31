Mary Bruns

Port Charlotte, Fla. — Mary "Sue" Susan Bruns, age 76, passed away on August 27, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Sue was born on October 12, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Paul E. and Dorothy J. (Heyman) Tester, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her step-mother, Lois Tester.
Sue is survived by her husband, Alfred F. Bruns Jr., who Sue married on October 30, 1965. Their 55 years together were filled with beautiful memories of their life with family and friends.
Sue would tell stories of her childhood and the antics her brothers and sister would get into. She was preceded in death by brother, John H. Tester; and sister, Carol A. Clark. She is survived by brother, William P. (Marja A.) Tester; and sister-in-law, Martha (John) Tester.
She was a devoted and caring mother to her son, Christopher A. (Kathy) Bruns; and her daughter, Michelle S. (Gary) Newman. There wasn't anything more that her kids could have asked from her.
The best gift and pure excitement in her life were her grandchildren: Joshua B. Bruns, Jacob B. (Beth) Bruns, Amber T (Chaz) Hernandez and Levi Q. Newman; and her great-grandchildren, Donald A. Bruns and Bryce C. Bruns. She gave and received love from living her life with and through them.
Sue was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and enjoyed keeping up on their lives and the lives of their children.
Sue will be honored by a celebration of life service at the lake home in Michigan in the summer of 2022. Details about the service will be announced at a later date. Those who wish to send a condolence to the family are asked to send them to Al Bruns at their Florida home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Bruns family.
