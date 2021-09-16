Mary Bohls

NAPOLEON — Mary Joan Bohls, 79, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 13, 2021.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on April 4, 1942, to John and Elizabeth (Merritt) Doepker Sr. After spending her early years in Akron, Baltimore, Maryland, and Kalida, her family settled in Tiffin, Ohio; where she graduated from Tiffin Calvert High School in 1960. Mary Jo went on to Mercy School of Nursing and graduated in 1963. She married Virgil Bohls Jr. on April 18, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin, Ohio.
Mary Jo was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, where she was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and former secretary. Mary Jo enjoyed her career as a registered nurse and worked for Mercy Hospital, Heller Memorial Hospital, and the Filling Home of Mercy. She volunteered her time with the American Red Cross assisting with area blood drives and held various offices as a member of the Child Conservation League. Mary Jo loved reading and playing the piano when she was younger. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and following her sports teams.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband Virgil Jr.; children, Virgil Bohls III, Mary Pat (Craig) Gebers, Alan (Peggy) Bohls and John (Maryellen) Bohls; grandchildren, Ryan, Mallory, Evan and Catie Gebers; Ben, Charley (Andrea), Ally and Harrison Bohls; and Andrew (Abby) Diesel, Molly (Adam) Ouziel, Winnie, Jack and Lainey Bohls; great-grandchildren, Olivia Diesel, and Parker and Sawyer Ouziel; and siblings, Sr. Jacquelyn Doepker, Dr. John “Fred” (Trina) Doepker Jr., Cathy Doepker, Dan (Tina) Doepker, Rose (Dennis) Smith, Linda (Rob) Ritzler and Patty Cress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Hess; and great-grandson, Nico Ouziel.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon. Interment at the church cemetery will immediately follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society-St. Augustine Conference or the Sisters of St. Francis, Tiffin, Ohio. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health condition around COVID-19, services will be private for the family. We are grateful for the love and care you have shown our family. Your prayers and thoughts are a comfort; your presence in spirit, a continued blessing and strength.
